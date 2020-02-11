Jamie puts the moves on Shaughna as he declares himself as her ‘next ex’

We're rooting so hard for her!

Jamie puts the moves on Shaughna as he declares himself as her...

New boy to the Love Island villa Jamie is set to put the moves on Shaughna on tomorrow night’s programme.

The 28-year-old Scottish lad entered the villa as a bombshell and took the Londoner on a date as well as Demi.

While he declared he wanted to get to know all the girls, it appears he has eyes firmly on Shaughna as he branded himself as her “next ex.”

During a conversation on the day beds the pair are chatting with Shaughna revealing: “My last ex was Irish.”

To which he quickly responds: “Your next will be Scottish.”

Shaughna became single during the Casa Amor challenge which saw her Love interest Callum Jones return to the main villa with Molly Smith in toe.

Fans however have expressed their concerns about Jamie’s genuine interest with some even saying that the newbie will “pull a Greg” on her.

Referring to last years winning couple Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea fans have noted that he may be chasing a possible winning formula.

Limerick lad Greg entered the show as a bombshell after Amber was left single by Michael Griffiths following Casa Amor.

He then coupled up with the Geordie beauty and went on to win the show.

Just weeks later he reportedly dumped her by text message.

Love Island continues on Virgin Media One tomorrow night at 9 pm.