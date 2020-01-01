Here is EVERYTHING coming to Netflix this month

As Christmas draws to a close, Dry January looms.
And what better way to spend your nights than snuggled up binge-watching Netflix.
Goss.ie have gathered a full list of everything coming to the streaming service this month.
New releases include Sex Education season 2, Grace and Frankie season 6 and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3.
January 1st
Messiah
Spinning Out
January 2nd
Thieves of the Wood
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
January 3rd
Anne with an E: The Final Season
Todas las pecas del mundo
January 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson
January 8
Cheer
January 10
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega
Until Dawn
Titans: Season 2
AJ and the Queen
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Harvey Girls Forever!
Medical Police
January 13
The Healing Powers of Dude
January 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
January 17
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Wer Kann, Der Kann
Vivir dos veces
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
January 15
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Quien a hierro mata
January 20
Family Reunion: Part 2
January 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Word Party: Season 4
January 23
October Faction
The Ghost Bride
Modo Aviao
January 24
You Cannot Hide
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
The Ranch: The Final Season
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
A Sun
January 26
Vir Das: For India
January 29
Omniscient
Night on Earth
January 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
The Stranger
January 31
Luna Nera
Ragnarok
Diablero: Season 2
Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Uncut Gems