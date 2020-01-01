Here is EVERYTHING coming to Netflix this month

Here's what you can binge watch during dry January

As Christmas draws to a close, Dry January looms.

And what better way to spend your nights than snuggled up binge-watching Netflix.

Goss.ie have gathered a full list of everything coming to the streaming service this month.

New releases include Sex Education season 2, Grace and Frankie season 6 and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3.

January 1st

Messiah

Spinning Out

January 2nd

Thieves of the Wood

Sex, Explained: Limited Series

January 3rd

Anne with an E: The Final Season

Todas las pecas del mundo

January 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson

January 8

Cheer

January 10

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2

Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega

Until Dawn

Titans: Season 2

AJ and the Queen

The Inbestigators: Season 2

Harvey Girls Forever!

Medical Police

January 13

The Healing Powers of Dude

January 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

January 17

Ares

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4

Sex Education: Season 2

Wer Kann, Der Kann

Vivir dos veces

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace

January 15

Grace and Frankie: Season 6

Quien a hierro mata

January 20

Family Reunion: Part 2

January 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Word Party: Season 4

January 23

October Faction

The Ghost Bride

Modo Aviao

January 24

You Cannot Hide

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

The Ranch: The Final Season

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3

A Sun

January 26

Vir Das: For India

January 29

Omniscient

Night on Earth

January 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey

The Stranger

January 31

Luna Nera

Ragnarok

Diablero: Season 2

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)

Uncut Gems