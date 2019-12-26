Home TV Gavin & Stacey Christmas special smashes ratings records – but fans aren’t...

Gavin & Stacey Christmas special smashes ratings records – but fans aren’t happy about ‘f*****’ slur

The episode received mixed reviews

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special raked in 11.6 million viewers last night – making it the most watched show on Christmas Day since 2008.

When it aired at 8.30pm on BBC One on Wednesday night, half (49.2%) of all TV viewers in the UK tuned in, with a peak of 12.3million.

Although fans were left begging for a fourth season of the show after watching the Christmas special, many viewers were left disappointed by one particular scene.

During the episode, Nessa and Uncle Bryn sang the word “f*****” as they belted out a rendition of The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York.

Viewers took to Twitter to slam the BBC for not bleeping the word out, as it’s offensive to the LGBT community.

In response, the broadcaster argued that the song is popular during the festive season.

A spokesperson said: “Fairytale of New York is a very popular, much-loved Christmas song played widely throughout the festive season, and the lyrics are well-established with the audience.”

