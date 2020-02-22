Friends cast officially confirm much-anticipated reunion

The cast of Friends have officially confirmed their much-anticipated reunion.

Following months (and years) of rumours, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have agreed to take part in a reunion special for HBO Max.

The special, which will be filmed on the show’s original soundstage (Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. lot), will be released to coincide with HBO Max’s launch in May.

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, said: “Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together—we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library.”

“I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation.”

“It taps into an era when friends—and audiences—gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

Friends, which originally aired on NBC, came to an end back in 2004 after running for ten seasons.