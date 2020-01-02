Former Love Islander expresses mental health concerns for winter series stars

"They’re probably going to need help with their mental health"

Former Love Island contestant Malin Andersson has expressed her concern for the upcoming Winter Love Island stars – as well as the current cast.

The former islander explained that the current contestants are already treated as disposable by the public due to the annual turnaround of the show, and that introducing a winter edition will add to the shortening their relevancy span.

Discussing the winter edition and it’s impact on future contestants, she told The Metro:

“It’s silly, it’s going to be saturated too quickly,” she said.

“I feel sorry for the cast of [last year’s] Love Island because their life-span on social media isn’t going to be the longest, is it?”

“They’re probably going to need help with their mental health in about a year’s time, when their work dries out, probably less.”

The show has preciously sparked concerns from the public, as three deaths from suicide have been linked to the series.

The show updated their aftercare procedures in response to the deaths of Mike Thalassitis, Sophie Gradon and her partner Aaron Armstrong.

Creative Director ITV Studios Entertainment Richard Cowles said in a statement ahead of the 2019 summer series: “We’re very excited that Love Island is back for another series. It is the nation’s favourite dating show and we have a fabulous new cast of young singles all looking for love and ready for a summer of romance in the iconic Love Island villa.”

“Due to the success of the show our Islanders can find themselves in the public eye following their appearance. We really want to make sure they have given real consideration to this and what appearing on TV entails.”

“Discussing all of this with us forms a big part of the casting process and, ultimately, their decision to take part.”

“Also, as we are outlining today our welfare processes follow three key stages: pre-filming, filming and aftercare and we are increasing our post filming support to help Islanders following their time in villa.”

The new processes include mental and physical wellness checks throughout the show and a mandatory period of therapy and advice structures following the series.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: