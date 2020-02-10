Former Love Island winner Jack Fincham reveals he wants to take Shaughna Phillips on a date

The London gal branded the former Islander as her celebrity crush

Former Love Island winner Jack Fincham has revealed that he wants to take Shaughna Phillips on a date.

The 25-year-old democratic services offer from London branded the former Islander as her celebrity crush.

“He’s a bit of me,” she revealed in an interview before she entered the show.

Shaughna has recently had her heart broken in the villa by Callum Jones when he returned from Casa Amor with Molly Smith.

During last night’s episode, Jack took over Boohoo’s Instagram story where he gave a live commentary on the episode as it aired.

Scenes showed a heartbroken Shaughna confront Callum about faking his feelings for her.

Commenting on their discussion he revealed that he doesn’t think Callum was doing himself any favours.

“Callum bruv, that conversation was never gonna go your way mate.”

“You saying you’re not a liar it don’t look good does it mate?”

“Don’t worry Shaughna, I’ll take you out on a date, now that the coast is clear,” he said.

Jack won the ITV show in 2018 with his ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer, but split just months later in April 2019.

10 months after their split, Jack welcomed a daughter, Blossom, with his close friend Casey Ranger.

While the pair are not in a relationship, they remain tight-knit to co-parent their newborn.

Love Island returns tonight at 9 pm on Virgin Media One.