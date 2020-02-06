Former Love Island stars share their support for Shaughna Phillips

Former Love Island stars have shared their support for current islander Shaughna.

Shaughna just went through a rough Casa Amor recoupling, which saw her partner Callum return to the main villa with Manchester model Molly.

A number of former islanders have spoken up on social media to support the star, who is now single on the show.

Taking to Instagram, Irish Love Island icon Maura Higgins said: “My nerves are gone. I’m watching Love Island – poor Shaugna.”

“I actually wish I was in there. Im on the edge of my seat.”

“I just hope she goes straight in for attack – ATTACK! Don’t cry, attack.”

“Lets just all pray that Shaughna makes Callum’s life a misery in the villa and runs him out of the place. That’s what he deserves.”

Olivia Bowen Buckland took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the dramatic recoupling.

“Mate the composure in that moment was everything. You strong sasssssy gyal @Shaughna_P.”

Mate the composure in that moment was everything. You strong sasssssy gyal @Shaughna_P ❤️ I mean, ready for the pop off next episode but in that moment to stay chill like that is a madness! — Olivia Bowen Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) February 6, 2020

“I mean, ready for the pop off next episode but in that moment to stay chill like that is a madness!”

Summer 2019 winner Amber Gill also commented, saying that Shaughna needs to believe in herself more on the show.

I know people are saying me and Shaughna are the same and we are in terms of the realness (and funniness)

However I believe my own sauce almost as much as Mike she doesn’t and I don’t understand why she doesn’t and I hate it because she needs to #loveisland — AMBER THEE ROSE GILL (@AmberRoseGill) February 6, 2020

“I know people are saying me and Shaughna are the same and we are in terms of the realness (and funniness)” she said.

“However I believe my own sauce almost as much as Mike she doesn’t and I don’t understand why she doesn’t and I hate it because she needs to.”

On tonight’s episode, only two couple’s remained intact after Casa Amor – Paige and Finley and Siannise and Luke T.