Fans react as THIS Girls Aloud star is revealed as the winner of The Masked Singer

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts has been crowned the winner of The Masked Singer.

Nicola was unmasked as the Queen Bee on last night’s show.

She won the series in last nights final, while comedian Jason Manford was unveiled as the Hedgehog and opera singer Catherine Jenkins was revealed to be the Octopus.

Can we all just take a min to acknowledge that Nicola Roberts was the most under appreciated member of Girls Aloud #MaskedSingerUK — Claire (@clairar) February 15, 2020

A number of fans guessed that the singer was hidden behind the Queen Bee character.

Others guessed that Nicola was Little Mix star Jade Thirwall.

Twitter reacted en masse to the star’s win, with many concluding that her vocal talent had been “underrated” during her time in Girls Aloud:

Huge congrats to @NicolaRoberts for winning #TheMaskedSinger 🤩

We can’t wait to hear you sing 🎶 Lost and found🎶 in @cityofangelsLDN pic.twitter.com/4FERBWe0ZD — The Theatre Café (@thetheatrecafe) February 15, 2020

Well done @NicolaRoberts . You are such a beautiful talent Thank you @MaskedSingerUK for letting me be part of it. X — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) February 15, 2020