Fans petition to save Spinning Out after the show was cancelled by Netflix

Fans petition to save Spinning Out after the show was cancelled by...

Popular Netflix show Spinning Out has been cancelled.

The dark ice skating drama has been discontinued after just one season.

The series was wildly popular with fans, who have taken to social media to express their disappointment about the season’s demise.

can’t believe that netflix really have the audacity to cancelled spinning out and i will never see kat and justin again pic.twitter.com/GwwyPS2fxn — tat nabrina supremacy (@noraszoe) February 3, 2020

The series was created by a former competitive figure skater, Samantha Stratton.

It premiered on Netflix in January of 2020.

The drama starred Kaya Scodelario, Willow Shields, Evan Roderick, January Jones, and Johnny Weir.

so you’re telling me i sat through all them episodes and i won’t get to see kat & justins final performance. i need to see them fucking skate. #RenewSpinningOut #SpinningOut pic.twitter.com/PKpxrtuP5v — 𝕫 (@langfordtiffins) February 4, 2020

Since news of the cancellation was released, the hashtag #RenewSpinningOut has been trending online.

Fans have also started a change.org petition to get the series back on our screens.

The petition’s manifesto argues that: “Many fans would agree, ‘Spinning Out’ presents many issues we rarely get a glimpse of on TV today. It’s refreshing to see such a well-done series on a sport (figure skating), which is most often overlooked in itself while including the raw and intense struggles that can come along with it.”

“This show brought awareness to bipolar disorder, depression, sexual assault, racial inequality, the power of the wealthy, cultural stereotypes and so much more.”

Netflix: Fans Demand a Renewal of Netflix’s ‘Spinning Out’ for a Second Season – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/6T4aIS74fL via @Change — m 🌺 (@hardinxbabe) February 4, 2020

“Each episode brought the viewers into the world of not only Kat but the supporting characters as well, who all had so much depth and substance that told a story of their own.”

“Netflix needs to keep shows like ‘Spinning Out’ going because they truly create a strong and supporting fan base- a community of individuals who will produce continual support for the shows that they connect with and love so deeply.”

Get yer arses in gear @NetflixUK @netflix and renew #SpinningOut for Season 2. This series is not only a gripping watch but it deals with serious mental health issues and brings awareness to a global audience, super important aspect right there — Shonagh Byrne (@shonaghnibhroin) February 4, 2020