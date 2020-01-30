Home TV Fans are convinced that THIS Girls Aloud singer is competing on The...

Fans are convinced that THIS Girls Aloud singer is competing on The Masked Singer

'The voice is so similar and the clues match up'

Clodagh Meaney
Since The Masked Singer UK premiered on BBC, fans have delighted in trying to guess which celebrities are behind the costumes.

Four of the show’s characters have already been unmasked and revealed to be Patsy Palmer, Alan Johnson, Teddy Sheringham Justin Hawkins and Kelis.

Queen Bee is one of the characters yet to be unveiled on the show, but fans are convinced that the singer under the mask is none other than Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts.

The show has given clues surrounding the identity of the character, one of which is that they are a lawmaker and activist.

Nicola once backed MPs in a bid to ban sunbeds which would mean that those hints apply to her.

Taking to Twitter fans revealed their suspicions that the 34-year-old is secretly competing on the show.

Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, Patti Labelle and Kelly Osbourne were all unmasked on the last American season of the show.

