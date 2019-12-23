EXCLUSIVE: Love Island star Belle Hassan reveals her SURPRISING plans for 2020

The 21-year-old has something exciting up her sleeve

Love Island star Belle Hassan has revealed her surprising plans for 2020.

The 21-year-old beauty who has a passion for make-up exclusively told Goss.ie that not only is she looking to set up a make-up academy, but she also plans on releasing music.

“I’m trying to look for a salon that I can kind of make into a make-up academy that was always my passion before [Love Island],” she told us.

“I got a few things that I can’t talk about it coming out hopefully in February with Eyelash Emporium,” she said.

Belle revealed she has been in the studio recording music and hopes to release a song in the new year.

“But just I’ve been in the studio, recording some songs, getting a song together so hopefully something with music.”

Belle also had some advice for the stars of the upcoming winter series of the ITV show.

“Be yourself, don’t take anything too seriously, don’t get wrapped up in the environment that you’re in,” she advised.

“Take every day as it comes, just enjoy it you’re never going to get to do it again, it’s an experience at the end of the day.”

“Don’t panic about followers, don’t panic about work, it’ll all be fine. Just enjoy it, just have fun and enjoy it.”

Belle was in Dublin to celebrate Just Eat announcing it is set to sponsor the winter series of Love Island on Virgin Media One.