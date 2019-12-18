Dutch Love Island CANCELLED after shocking drunk scene

The Dutch version of popular reality TV show Love Island has been cancelled.
The decision came following a shocking scene in which a male contestant removed the underwear of a drunk female contestant.
The show, named The Villa, was pulled from screens following the incident.
The station which airs the show, RTL, is said to be removing all shows of a sexual nature.
Former TV executive Tina Nijkamp told The Sun: “These kind of programmes no longer fit in the era of #MeToo.
“I was already surprised that RTL had ordered even more of such programmes.”
The popular UK version of the show has received a number of complaints over the years.
This year, contestant Sherif Lanre was booted from the show after he accidentally kicked fellow contestant Molly-Mae Hague in the groin and allegedly referred to the incident as a “c*nt punt.”
A number of complaints were made to ITV regarding Maura Higgins behaviour, after she made strong advances on Tommy Fury.