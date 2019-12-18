Home TV Dutch Love Island CANCELLED after shocking drunk scene

Dutch Love Island CANCELLED after shocking drunk scene

The show was pulled from screens following the incident

Sarah Magliocco
The Dutch version of popular reality TV show Love Island has been cancelled.

The decision came following a shocking scene in which a male contestant removed the underwear of a drunk female contestant.

The show, named The Villa, was pulled from screens following the incident.

The station which airs the show, RTL, is said to be removing all shows of a sexual nature.

Former TV executive Tina Nijkamp told The Sun: “These kind of programmes no longer fit in the era of #MeToo.

“I was already surprised that RTL had ordered even more of such programmes.”

The popular UK version of the show has received a number of complaints over the years.

This year, contestant Sherif Lanre was booted from the show after he accidentally kicked fellow contestant Molly-Mae Hague in the groin and allegedly referred to the incident as a “c*nt punt.”

A number of complaints were made to ITV regarding Maura Higgins behaviour, after she made strong advances on Tommy Fury.

