Double Trouble: Twins Jess and Eve SHOCK with bombshell entrance

"I was trying so hard not to look bothered.”

Twins Jess and Eve have been long speculated to make a bombshell entrance – and a sneak preview of tonight’s show proves that the rumours were true.

The new series of love Island sees only five of the female contestants entering the villa and coupling up with the five male contestants – however the drama doesn’t stop there.

Islander Nas receives the first text of the series, telling the surprised Islanders that: “It’s time to really get the party started as two very important guests are about to arrive.”

Twins Jess and Eve then make their surprise entrance into the Villa – strutting across the terrace with bottles of bubbly in matching mini dresses.

Reflecting on their arrival in the Beach Hut, Nas says: “I actually couldn’t believe it. Twins – what a bombshell!”

Mike visits the Beach Hut and confesses: “Twice is definitely nice, you know what I mean?”

Callum adds: “Double trouble!”

However, the girls have a slightly different reaction.

In the Beach Hut Shaughna admits: “I was really trying so hard not to look fuming. I was trying so hard not to look bothered.”

Siânnise says: “There’s no way I can tell those twins apart. They’re identical, they look exactly the same!”

A second surprise text then reveals another secret surprise to wrap up the episode.

The new series lands back on our screens from 9pm tonight on Virgin Media.