Dani Dyer breaks her silence on Jack Fincham becoming a Dad

Dani Dyer has broken her silence following the news that her ex Jack Fincham has welcomed a baby girl.

The couple split ten months ago, after winning the 2018 edition of Love Island.

Jack took to Instagram yesterday to announce that he had welcomed his first child, a daughter named Blossom.

While taking part in Rylan Clarke’s BBC R2 show on Saturday, Dani opened up about her thoughts on Jack’s news.

Rylan told listeners that they had both ‘”just found out” about Jack’s announcement.

Dani said that she had no idea her ex was expecting – and that she found out through the press.

“Everyone loves a baby, congratulations!” she said

“Did you know this news was coming?” Rylan asked.

Dani replied: “No! Of course not! No! No news. When everyone else found out, I found out. So yeah.”

“Listen all it is, everyone loves a baby like I said. I wish them all the best. Congratulations. There you go.”

Jack revealed that he is not involved in a romantic relationship with the mother of his child.

“Although we are not together we are great friends as we have been for many years and our priority is co-parenting our beautiful baby girl,” he wrote.