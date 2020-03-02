Dancing On Ice star Hamish Gaman reveals how Caprice Bourret drama impacted his engagement

"I never thought it would affect my mental health as much as it did."

Dancing On Ice star Hamish Gaman has revealed that he is engaged to his long-time love Amelia Humfress.

The pro-dancer opened up to reveal that his recent public drama with former dance partner Caprice Bourret impacted the timeline of his engagement.

He announced the big news in Hello! magazine, before posting to social media to say: “It’s finally time for some good news ❤ We’re engaged. And we’ve now set a date! @ameliaskating is the love of my life. After so much negativity, I can’t tell you how good it feels to talk about something positive.”

He told the publication: “I’ve known for a long time that I want to spend the rest of my life with Amelia, but what I’ve been through made me keen to make that commitment to her sooner than we’d anticipated.”

“For the past few months I’ve been in a dark place which I couldn’t have got through without her.”

“When you’re in the public eye, you expect to read and hear gossip about yourself, but I never thought it would affect my mental health as much as it did.”

“I found it hard to sleep and eat, and would wake up with anxiety. Amelia has been my absolute rock.”

Earlier this year, Hamish was accused of “bullying” by his former skating partner.

He was forced to pull out of an episode of the hit series due to the mental impact of the drama.