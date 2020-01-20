Dancing On Ice contestant ‘parts ways’ with their pro-dancer

Dancing on Ice contestant Caprice Bourret has parted ways with her professional dance partner Hamish Gamen.

During the opening number, the celebrity dancers and their professional dancing partners take part in a group opening number.

Caprice did not make an appearance during the routine sparking concern from fans that she had left the show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield announced on the show that the actress would not dance on this weeks show, but they hope to see her back on the ice next Sunday.

“Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways,” the presenter began.

Hamish joined the show in 2018 and according to the shows presenters is still “very much” part of the Dancing on Ice family.

“As you saw in our opening number Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.”

It is not known why the pair have decided not to work together anymore.

Dancing On Ice returns next Sunday on Virgin Media One at 6 pm.