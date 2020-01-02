Curtis Pritchard reveals why he WON’T be watching winter Love Island

The star won't be taking the time to view the upcoming series

Curtis Pritchard has revealed that he won’t be paying much attention to the upcoming winter edition of Love Island.

The panto star explained that he spends all of his free time connecting with friends and family.

Thanks to his busy schedule and “limited” time, he won’t be watching the series when it kicks off in January.

He told the PA news agency: “I don’t know if I’m going to watch it, not because I don’t want to but my time has been very limited recently so whenever I can relax it’s really with Maura and my mum and my dad and my friends.

“I don’t watch too much TV anymore.”

Curtis recently revealed that this busy work schedule has been coming between him and Maura’s relationship.

Curtis is starring in a panto and prepping for his upcoming post as the receptionist on the new series of The Greatest Dancer, while Maura is taking part in Dancing on Ice while launching a beauty collection.

“I think I have a day off in March next year,” Curtis joked while appearing on Lorraine Kelly’s show with brother AJ last month.

