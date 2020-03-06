Coronation Street star in isolation over coronavirus fears

They recently returned from an affected area

A Coronation Street star is in isolation, over fears they may have contracted the coronavirus.

The actor has been advised to self-isolate for two-weeks, after returning from a holiday in an affected area.

Their absence from set has meant writers have had to re-write some scenes, but it’s still “business as usual on the cobbles”.

A source told the Mirror: “The actor spoke to health professionals after coming back home.”

“They aren’t displaying any symptoms but were advised to self-isolate as a precautionary measure because of where they had been.”

“We film six to eight weeks in advance so there has been room for manoeuvre,” they continued.

“We’ve only had to write them out of a couple of scenes, while others can be shifted to the future”

The source added: “It’s very much business as usual on the cobbles.”