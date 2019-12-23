Caroline Flack releases a statement following court appearance

Her partner allegedly phoned the police saying "She tried to kill me mate.”

Caroline flack has broken her silence since appearing in court today.

The Love Island presenter pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault that was put to her. She will go to trial on March 4th 2020.

Posting to her Instagram story, she wrote that she will feel “relief” when she is able to giver her account of what happened.

She was arrested on the night of December 12th 2019 following a domestic incident and charged with an alleged assault.

In a statement she said: “Thankfully I know a lot you will not believe all that you have heard and read following today’s court hearing…”

“Thank you for your continued support and love…”

“It’s going to be a relief when I am able to give my side of the story, when I’m allowed to x”

Metropolitan Police were called to her home in Islington after the former tennis player contacted emergency services allegedly saying: “I’ve just woken up, she has cracked my head open. She tried to kill me mate.”

According to The Sun, the prosecution have alleged that Caroline attacked her boyfriend with a lamp as he slept over fears that he was cheating on her.

The publication have also reported details of the pair being “covered in blood” when police arrived, with one officer describing it as “the scene to a horror movie”.

Bail conditions set following her arrest meant that Caroline has been unable to contact Lewis.

