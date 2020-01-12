Caroline Flack breaks social media silence ahead of Laura Whitmore’s Love Island debut

Caroline Flack has broken her social media silence to share a statement of support for Laura Whitmore.

The presenter is currently facing charges of assault after being arrested at her home in December. She will sit trial in March of this year.

The star last posted to social media on Christmas Eve, revealing that she had been advised to take a step back from sharing things online.

However, today she posted to her story to share her well-wishes to Irish presenter Laura who has taken over the coveted Love Island and Aftersun presenting role.

She also took a moment to wish Laura’s partner Iain Stirling luck as he takes up his usual helm as voice over artist for the series.

“Massive good luck to Laura, Iain and the team for tonight’s launch show… the first one always the best one. Caroline x” she penned.

Previously, Caroline shared: “Been advised not to go on social media … but I wanted to say happy Christmas to everyone who has been so incredibly kind to me this year….. this kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own…”

“I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with …. I’m taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I’ve got myself into to.”

“I have nothing but love to give and best wishes for everyone.”

The new series of Love Island kicks off tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media.