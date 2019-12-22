Caroline Flack ‘at breaking point’ and planning to attend £15,000 a week rehab

“Caroline is looking forward to resuming her career"

Caroline Flack is reportedly considering a stint in a pricey rehabilitation centre in Thailand.

The presenter has had the “roughest week of her life,” according to a pal.

The star will face court tomorrow, Monday the 23rd of January, when she must present herself at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in North London.

“Caroline has had the toughest, roughest week of her life,” a friend told The Sun.

“She’s been in tears solidly, and really is at breaking point.”

“Her friends and family have been utter rocks, and she’s had loads of public support — it’s this which has got her through.”

The source alleged that Caroline is considering taking a break from the spotlight, and may attend a pricey rehab and wellness retreat in Thailand.

“Caroline accepts that she needs to make some lifestyle changes and so she will undergo therapy in the new year.”

“She’s also considering a couple of luxury detox or rehab retreats — including the Cabin Chiang Mai in Thailand where loads of celebrities go to recuperate for stress-related issues.”

“Caroline is looking forward to resuming her career in the summer, healthier, happier and brighter than ever before.”