They were kicked off the show during tonight's episode

Another couple has been voted off Love Island

Jamie and Natalia have lost their place in the Love Island villa.

The couple were booted off the ITV2 dating show during tonight’s episode, following a public vote.

The pair had only recently coupled up, and were put up for the public vote after their fellow Islanders branded them one of the “least compatible” couples.

Jamie and Natalia have been dumped from the island! 😢 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BPR3ESKfTQ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 18, 2020

After Jamie and Natalia left the villa, tonight’s show ended on a cliffhanger.

The remaining Islanders were told they’d have to dump one of two couples – Callum & Molly, or Mike & Priscilla.

The result will be revealed during tomorrow’s night episode.

Love Island airs nightly on Virgin Media One at 9pm.