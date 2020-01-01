There's plenty of favourites to choose from

A full list of movies on TV for New Years Day

With New Years Day finally here, Christmas is coming to an end.

Whether you’re hungover, or home with the kids there’s something for everyone to enjoy on TV today.

Goss.ie have gathered a full list of movies showing on Irish television across the day, so all you have left to do is relax and enjoy your first day of 2020.

From Midday

The Next Step Live: The Movie – 12.15 on RTÉ2

Happy Feet Two – 12.30 on ITV 2

The Book of Life – 12.40 on E4

The Thomas Crown Affair – 12.45 on BBC Two

From 13.00

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers – 13.05 on TG4

Cool Runnings – 13.40 on Channel 5

Shark Tale – 13.50 on Channel 4

From 14.00

The Magnificent Seven – 14.25 on BBC Two

The Sound of Music – 14.30 on BBC One

Hotel Transylvania – 14.35 on ITV2

From 15.00

Stuart Little 2 – 15.10 on RTÉ 2

Chicken Run – 15.30 on Virgin Media One

Back to the Future Part 2 – 15.40 on Channel 4

Back to The Future Part 3 – 15.40 on RTÉ One

Jumanji – 15.45 on Channel 5

From 16.00

The Borrowers – 16.35 on RTÉ 2

Minions 16.45 – on ITV 2

From 17.00

Kung Fu Panda – 17.15 on Virgin Media One

Miss Potter – 17.15 on TG4

The Dam Busters – 17.25 on More4

From 18.00

The Lion King – 18.00 on Channel 4

Jurassic World – 18.35 on ITV2

Pitch Perfect 2 – 19.50 on E4

From 21.00

The Ipcress File – 21.00 on BBC4

Quantum of Solace – 21.00 on RTÉ 2

Bridget Jone’s Diary – 21.00 on Channel 5

Fast & Furious 8 – 21.00 on ITV2

Mission Impossible – Fallout 21.00 on Channel 4

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – 21.00 on Sky One

Secret Scripture 21.30 – on RTÉ One

Pulp Fiction 21.40 – on Dave

From 22.00

The Inbetweeners 2 – 22.05 on E4

The Night Before – 22.20 on Comedy Central

Catch 22 – 22.30 on TG4

The Hangover 22.35 on UTV

From 23.00

RED 2 – 23.50 on Channel 4

From Midnight

Magnum Force – 00.15 on RTÉ 2

The Limehouse Golem – 02.15 on BBC Two