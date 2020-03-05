This is the €1,000 dress Meghan Markle wore on her first Royal appearance in WEEKS

The former actress made a splash with this gown

This is the €1,000 dress Meghan Markle wore on her first Royal...

The former actress joined her husband Prince Harry at the Endeavor Awards, marking her first Royal appearance since January.

Meghan, 38, looked happier than ever in this fitted blue dress from pal Victoria Beckham.

The dress retails at €1,120, and we are sure it will completely sell out.

Archie’s mum has worn the British designer before, but there were reports that the Duchess of Sussex had fallen out with Victoria and wasn’t going to wear her designs any more.

Multiple sources had claimed the duo were “fueding” but those rumours have clearly been laid to rest thanks to Meghan’s appearance this week.

Meghan and Harry are set to fulfil their final duties as Royals next week, where they will be joined by Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Day service.