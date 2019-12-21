Your festive inspiration starts HERE

The BEST party season 2019 looks from our favourite Irish fashion influencers

Party season is in full swing, and our Instagram feed is full of sparkly, fierce and festive outfits.

From Ellie Kelly’s embellished two-piece to Rebekah O’Leary’s angelic white wrap dress – looks have been served.

If you need some last minute outfit inspiration, look no further:

Ellie Kelly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙴𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚎𝙺𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚢 (@ellieekellyy) on Dec 21, 2019 at 5:39am PST

Ellie WOWED in this stunning sparky two-piece from Mars The Label.

The co-ord featured trousers with a lace up side detail, and a cropped bralette top.

The makeup aficionado rocked the co-ord with a high, curled blonde ponytail and a perfect faux tan.

Aideen Murphy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aideen Murphy (@aideenkate) on Dec 20, 2019 at 11:23am PST



Proving that there is more than one way to rock a party dress, makeup mogul Aideen Kate shone in this bronze sequin slip.

Braving the cold, Aideen added a black sheer body under her shining slip to keep warm, and add some interest to her look.

Rebekah O’Leary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebekah O’Leary 🌹⭐️✨🍓 (@rebekahwithlove) on Dec 18, 2019 at 10:29am PST

Rebekah is the queen of cultivating cute but quirky ensembles – and this white sequin moment is no exception.

Pairing this Got That Wow wrap dress with white boots and a 00s inspired micro bag, Rebekah looks divine.

Erin McGregor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Mcgregor (@erinmcgregor123) on Dec 6, 2019 at 2:03pm PST

Proving that party season doesn’t always call fro a dress, Erin McGregor rocked a stunning pair of faux leather trousers.

The Panto superstar finished the ensemble with a black velvet top, and kept her hair and makeup sleek.

Clara Bell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarabell 🌸 (@clarabell.x) on Dec 4, 2019 at 11:52am PST



Clara slayed the game in her all-leather look, and proved that sequins are NOT what party season dressing is all about.

Dubbed “bin bag chic” by Clara, the PrettyLittleThing dress looks iconic styled as Clara wore it – with layer gold chains, chunky boots and a fierce liner flick.

Louise Cooney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_) on Dec 19, 2019 at 1:12pm PST



Louise looks incredible in a red satin jumpsuit from PrettyLittleThing.

A slightly warmed option for December, Louise looked super festive in the ruby red shade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_) on Dec 20, 2019 at 12:18pm PST

Louise also shone in this black and gold Nasty Gal guna, as she posed in front of her Christmas tree.

The newly minted New Yorker flew home for the holidays early to her home county of Limerick, and surprised her family.