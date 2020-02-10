Stars lined out for Hollywood's biggest night of the year

Take a look at the style from Vanity Fair’s Oscar party

The 92nd annual Academy Awards took place in L.A last night.

Stars stunned on the red carpet before the ceremony, but afterwards the style stakes only begun as they debuted their second look of the evening at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Celebrities such as Billie Eilish and Kim Kardashian to Kerry Washington and Florence Pugh graced the party.

Lets take a look at our favourite looks below:

Russell Wilson and pregnant wife Ciara

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. pic.twitter.com/MTiXQgTAFh — The Wilsons (@thewilsonsdaily) February 10, 2020

Scandal actress Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – February 9th, 2020 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fC7mDviHBi — Red Carpets (@redcarpetspic) February 10, 2020

Superstar Billie Eilish

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner in Ralph & Russo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Feb 9, 2020 at 11:20pm PST

Little Women star Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh looking stunning as ever at the Vanity Fair After Party. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jDMClRyDAw — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) February 10, 2020

Mrs. Bieber stunning in Versace

Hailey Bieber wore Versace to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1ESTmHlgzx — best of hailey bieber (@postshailey) February 10, 2020

Tennis star Maria Sharapova

Riverdale star Madeleine Petsch

Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson at the 2020 Vanity Fair #Oscars Party pic.twitter.com/9ua4C97J43 — best of scarlett (@badpostscar) February 10, 2020

Kim Kardashian in archived Alexander McQueen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 9, 2020 at 9:56pm PST

Broadway star Billy Porter

Billy Porter attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. #BillyPorter #Oscars #VanityFairOscarParty pic.twitter.com/CLOEobcBQX — 🐰Ginna Driver🐰 (@Driver_Bitch) February 10, 2020

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – February 9th, 2020 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nxMlr5Znmt — Red Carpets (@redcarpetspic) February 10, 2020

Jessica Alba in Versace

Jessica Alba in Atelier Versace at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party pic.twitter.com/NDZYJgDcwU — models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) February 10, 2020

Chrissy Teigen in Lebaneese designer Georges Hobeika

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party 💕 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0L3LW5BP6i — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 10, 2020

Paris Jackson stuns in Versace