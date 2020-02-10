Take a look at the style from Vanity Fair’s Oscar party

The 92nd annual Academy Awards took place in L.A last night.
Stars stunned on the red carpet before the ceremony, but afterwards the style stakes only begun as they debuted their second look of the evening at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Celebrities such as Billie Eilish and Kim Kardashian to Kerry Washington and Florence Pugh graced the party.
Lets take a look at our favourite looks below:
Russell Wilson and pregnant wife Ciara
Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. pic.twitter.com/MTiXQgTAFh
— The Wilsons (@thewilsonsdaily) February 10, 2020
Scandal actress Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – February 9th, 2020 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fC7mDviHBi
— Red Carpets (@redcarpetspic) February 10, 2020
Superstar Billie Eilish
Billie at @VanityFair’s Oscar party pic.twitter.com/KzJcFd5g7O
— billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates) February 10, 2020
Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner in Ralph & Russo
View this post on Instagram
Little Women star Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh looking stunning as ever at the Vanity Fair After Party. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jDMClRyDAw
— Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) February 10, 2020
Mrs. Bieber stunning in Versace
Hailey Bieber wore Versace to the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1ESTmHlgzx
— best of hailey bieber (@postshailey) February 10, 2020
Tennis star Maria Sharapova
More 📸 from the Vanity Fair Oscar party arrival #MariaSharapova #Oscars2020 [Getty] pic.twitter.com/3zdpAMSjl8
— Sharapova News (@NewsSharapova) February 10, 2020
Riverdale star Madeleine Petsch
Madeleine is so gorgeous at the #VanityFair party #Oscars pic.twitter.com/T9v9sHPGQB
— 𝕻𝖆𝖚 𝖑𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖘 𝕶𝖗𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖑𝖞𝖓 (@xplicitlxuren) February 10, 2020
Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson at the 2020 Vanity Fair #Oscars Party pic.twitter.com/9ua4C97J43
— best of scarlett (@badpostscar) February 10, 2020
Kim Kardashian in archived Alexander McQueen
View this post on Instagram
Broadway star Billy Porter
Billy Porter attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. #BillyPorter #Oscars #VanityFairOscarParty pic.twitter.com/CLOEobcBQX
— 🐰Ginna Driver🐰 (@Driver_Bitch) February 10, 2020
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – February 9th, 2020 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nxMlr5Znmt
— Red Carpets (@redcarpetspic) February 10, 2020
Jessica Alba in Versace
Jessica Alba in Atelier Versace at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party pic.twitter.com/NDZYJgDcwU
— models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) February 10, 2020
Chrissy Teigen in Lebaneese designer Georges Hobeika
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party 💕 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0L3LW5BP6i
— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 10, 2020
Paris Jackson stuns in Versace
#NEW Paris Jackson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Versace!#parisjackson #versace #VanityFairOscarParty #VanityFair pic.twitter.com/68GoYRf81x
— ♪Litlless♪ (@litlless) February 10, 2020