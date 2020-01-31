Laura is fast becoming one of our favourite style icons

Laura Whitmore’s floral playsuit by an IRISH designer is perfect for Spring

Laura Whitmore has been doing her part to represent Irish design since embarking on her Love Island presenting stint.

The Bray native took to Instagram today to share her latest fashion forward look.

Posing in the South African Sun, Laura uploaded a snap wearing a stunning floral playsuit.

The playsuit is by coveted Irish designer Paul Costelloe.

The playsuit is from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2020 runway collection.

The look originally appeared on the catwalk at London Fashion Week.

The runway look featured a matching coat, but Laura opted to wear it alone, along with a pair of Polaroid sunglasses.

The playsuit is off white and features a print of blooming pink flowers and green leaves.

Last week Laura showcased more Irish design by wearing a striking Joanne Hynes suit to present Aftersun.