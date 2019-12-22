Goss Lust List: Last minute knitwear buys to keep cosy this Christmas

The festive season is here, and while you may have been focused on buying gifts for others, don’t forget to treat yourself.

Whether it’s a light cardigan to add to jeans for a night out, or a more substantial jumper to pop over your leggings for a New Year’s Day walk, these knitted pieces are the perfect addition to your festive wardrobe.

Check out a few of our favourite pieces that won’t break the bank:

The dressed up knit This stunning eucalyptus green wrap cardigan is the ideal Christmas day accent.

Wear with blue jeans and gold and pearl drop earrings for a sweet but sophisticated look. Nab the cardigan HERE.

The patterned knit

This wave printed jumper is the ideal oversized knit to add to your wardrobe.

Looking cool and staying cosy has never been so easy. Find it online from Topshop HERE.

The night out knit

This micro cardigan is a risque look – and we LOVE it.

Available from Nasty Gal, team it with a leather skirt or jeans and boots for a night on the town. Pick it up on SALE HERE.

No winter wardrobe is complete without a fluffy knit.

Nad this one on sale now for just €13.00 HERE.

The vest

This vest is a quirky way to wear a knitted look.

Wear as pictured, over a shirt, or wear alone with wide legged black trousers and heels. Pick it up HERE.

The textured jumper

This borg knit looks like the warmest jumper EVER.

Nab it HERE from Topshop and wear with runners and mom jeans for casual family visiting over the festive period.

The quirky knit

This bubble knit sleeve is a cool alternative to a traditional knit.

Pick it up HERE and prepare to incorporate it into your day to day wardrobe all season long.

The statement sleeve knit

While this look wont keep you warm on a winter’s day, it’s the perfect middle ground between dressy and comfy.

Wear it to the pub on St Stephen’s Day or wear with black jeans and a sleek bun for Christmas dinner. Shop the look HERE.