Goss Lust List: Bargain fitness finds to go with your new year resolutions

Goss Lust List: Bargain fitness finds to go with your new year...

“New year, new me” might be a stereotypical mantra to take into another 365 day sun rotation, but most of us mean it when we say it.

While many people take up new hobbies, pledge to save more money or quit a damaging vice, others resolve to up their exercise routine.

From Sunday morning hikes to signing up for yoga, Iv’e sourced some bargain sports gear to help you on your 2020 health kick:

Nike Revolution Running shoes

Good runners can set you back quite a lot, but are essential to avoid injuries while exercising.

This pair of versatile Nikes are just €50 from Zalando. Pick them up HERE.

Chilly’s water bottle

A water bottle is essential to remain hydrated during your fitness routine.

The Chilly’s brand has become hugely popular in the past 12 months thank to it’s temperature regulating design. Snap one up HERE.

Adidas Three-Stripe top

This velour top is a comfy but stylish way to wear sportswear.

Perfect as a layering item for hikes, you can nab it on sale HERE.

Nike Swimsuit

If you’re taking up swimming, a good swimsuit is key.

A swimsuit in a neutral shade that provides good coverage will keep you comfortable in the water. Pick this Nike edition up HERE.

Puma pilates leggings

These stirrup style leggings stop your work out tights from bunching, keeping you extra comfy during your pilates or yoga class.

Pick them up on sale (down from €70 to €20) HERE.

Nike Sports Bra

A sports bra is a must for any form of exercise to keep you comfortable and secure.

Nab this one HERE – in a wide selection of colours.

Selectively Social joggers

Joggers are ideal for taking up light running, hiking and doing at-home workouts.

As a bonus, they also work as day-to-day casual wear when you’re not hitting the gym. Pick up a pair HERE.

New Balance Womens 500 Trainers

Another pair of runners that wont break the bank, this New Balance pair are a steal at just over €41.

Pick them up HERE.

Long-sleeve yoga top

This long sleeve top features built-in gloves to assist your grip when doing tactile classes such as yoga or when lifting weights.

Nab yours HERE.