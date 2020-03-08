Get girls night out ready with this MEGA discount on Dresses.ie

It’s International Women’s Day and to celebrate, Dresses.ie is offering everyone a mega-discount on their current collection.
We’re in the mood for a girls night out to celebrate all the empowered women in our lives, so we have chosen our favourite new going-out looks.
From satin slip dresses to floral power shoulders, you can secure a whopping 20% off with their code YASSQUEEN20.
The statement sleeve
Every gal needs a powerful dress with a statement sleeve in her wardrobe – pick this LBD up HERE.
Pop of print
Nab this classic milkmaid style dress in a unique print as we move into the warmer months HERE.
The lace-up dress
Lace up and corset details are a huge trend for spring – get in on it HERE.
The springtime satin slip
Nab this stunning silky slip dress HERE – and don’t forget to add your discount.
The new floral
Pick up this vintage inspired floral power-shoulder piece HERE.