Five Dresses That Are PERFECT For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is coming up next week, which means we need to get our outfit sorted ASAP.

Whether you’re celebrating V-Day with your loved-one, or a group of pals – you’re gonna want to dress to impress on February 14th.

With that in mind, we’ve picked five gorgeous dresses that you can order right now from Dresses.ie – who offer next day delivery in Ireland for just €3.50 (or else it’s free if you spend over €40)

Pink Puff Sleeve Dress

If you want to go for a super girly look this Valentine’s Day – this is the perfect dress for you.

The dramatic sleeves and stunning pink colour will ensure all eyes are on you, and it’s currently reduced to €22.

Pick it up here.

White Satin High-Neck Ruched Dress

Let your legs do the talking in this white high-neck satin mini dress on V-Day.

Guaranteed to look amazing with a tan, this dress was actually featured on Love Island this week as it was worn by flame-haired beauty Demi Jones.

Buy it here for just €29.50.

Sheer Sleeve Bustier Detail Red Bodycon Mini Dress

Looking for something super sexy for Valentine’s Day? Well look no further than this fiery red dress.

Make a statement in this sheer sleeve bodycon mini dress, featuring bustier detail, which is also available in black.

Get it here for just €27.50.

Sequin Cold Shoulder Mini Dress

You can never go wrong with a sequin number, and this one is so flattering.

The asymmetric design features long sleeves and a shoulder cut-out on one side, and best of all, it’s covered in champagne coloured sequins!

Pick it up right here for €35.50.

Caramel Statement Sleeve Mini Dress

This has to be one of our favourite pieces on Dresses.ie right now.

Featuring a deep V neckline and statement detailing all along the arms to create a dramatic silhouette, this dress is definitely a showstopper!

Get it here for €41.50.