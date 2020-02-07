Five Dresses That Are PERFECT For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is coming up next week, which means we need to get our outfit sorted ASAP.
Whether you’re celebrating V-Day with your loved-one, or a group of pals – you’re gonna want to dress to impress on February 14th.
With that in mind, we’ve picked five gorgeous dresses that you can order right now from Dresses.ie – who offer next day delivery in Ireland for just €3.50 (or else it’s free if you spend over €40)
Pink Puff Sleeve Dress
If you want to go for a super girly look this Valentine’s Day – this is the perfect dress for you.
The dramatic sleeves and stunning pink colour will ensure all eyes are on you, and it’s currently reduced to €22.
Pick it up here.
White Satin High-Neck Ruched Dress
Let your legs do the talking in this white high-neck satin mini dress on V-Day.
Guaranteed to look amazing with a tan, this dress was actually featured on Love Island this week as it was worn by flame-haired beauty Demi Jones.
Buy it here for just €29.50.
Sheer Sleeve Bustier Detail Red Bodycon Mini Dress
Looking for something super sexy for Valentine’s Day? Well look no further than this fiery red dress.
Make a statement in this sheer sleeve bodycon mini dress, featuring bustier detail, which is also available in black.
Get it here for just €27.50.
Sequin Cold Shoulder Mini Dress
You can never go wrong with a sequin number, and this one is so flattering.
The asymmetric design features long sleeves and a shoulder cut-out on one side, and best of all, it’s covered in champagne coloured sequins!
Pick it up right here for €35.50.
Caramel Statement Sleeve Mini Dress
This has to be one of our favourite pieces on Dresses.ie right now.
Featuring a deep V neckline and statement detailing all along the arms to create a dramatic silhouette, this dress is definitely a showstopper!
Get it here for €41.50.