All of the BEST fashion moments from the Brit Awards 2020 red carpet

They came, they saw, they served

Sarah Magliocco
Tonight, the 40th annual Brit Awards took place in London.

The awards celebrate the best in UK-based and international talent – and the red carpet was awash with some seriously high standard style statements.

From Harry Style’s gorgeous pearl necklace to Laura Whitmore’s sparkly graphic mini-dress, here are some of our favourite looks:

Lizzo

 

Maya Jama

Laura Whitmore

Charli XCX

Anne-Marie


Mabel

 

Lewis Capaldi

Dermot Kennedy

Harry Styles

Billie Eilish

 

Niall Horan

 

 

