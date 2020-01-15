A Film + Fashion Quiz and Brunch has been announced in aid of the Australian bushfires

"All proceeds from the quiz go to WildLife Victoria Charity."

A Film + Fashion Quiz and Brunch has been announced in aid...

Fancy testing your knowledge of the best movies and designers all while sipping Prosecco, tucking into eggs Benedict and donating funds to the Australian wildfire crisis?

A Fashion and Film brunch has just been announced for Dublin city centre that ticks all of those boxes.

The Film + Fashion Quiz and Brunch is taking place at Crow Street restaurant on Australia Day, Jan 26th. All proceeds will go to WildLife Victoria Charity.

Amazing response to the fashion + film quiz and brunch at @CrowStDublin . MCs @BrianMLloyd , @corinagaffey and myself for the afternoon. Its on Sunday Jan 26th. You gotta mail in to book a table… here are the details! Half of the tables are now booked. All RTs appreciated. pic.twitter.com/VSopphy91L — Anthony Remedy (@anthonyremedy) January 15, 2020

MCs on the day will include Ireland’s leading fashion stylist Corina Gaffney, Movies Editor at Entertainment.ie Brian Lloyd and restaurant promoter Anthony Remedy.

Organised by Anthony, he posted to Instagram about the event, writing:

“Im totally horrified at the level of destruction from the Australian wild fires, especially to the wildlife, so to try do something to help, Im going to throw a Film + Fashion Quiz and Brunch at Crow Street on Australia Day, Jan 26th.”

If you want to take part, simply book in for brunch for 2pm, 2.15pm or 2.30 for the special quiz – with tables from €15 per person.

There are a number of prizes available on the day.

To book in, email [email protected]