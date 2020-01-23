5 Little Black Dresses You NEED This Season From Dresses.ie

Shopping for staple pieces for your wardrobe can be difficult, but a little black dress is a definite must-have.

Dresses.ie are currently stocking some of the best, and we have selected our absolute favourites.

The concept of a little black dress was historically conceptualised in the 1920s by Coco Chanel – and is still a chic and versatile piece in wardrobes today.

From fun, frilly and flirty to lacy and long-sleeved, these are the best LBDs on the stylish site right now:

The Flirty One

While black works for all seasons, this one is perfect for pairing with tights and boots until the weather warms up, and wearing with bare legs and heels come summertime.

Nab it for just €24 HERE.

The Statement Sleeve

Puff sleeves are coming with us into 2020, with the trend showing no signs of dying down.

This sweet little black dress is ideal for a night on the town – or pair it with flats and tights for a cool office look.

Pick one up HERE.

The Babydoll Mini

A babydoll dress is a wardrobe staple and the sexy key-hole detail on this Dresses.ie offering is divine.

Nab it HERE for just €20 and watch it become your go-to date-night dress.

The Blazer Dress

A blazer dress is a classic but chic take on an LBD.

Part of the brand’s party collection with Ashley, Emma and Claudine Kehoe, this dress is a winner in every style season.

Get it HERE for almost half price.

The Party Dress

If you’re looking for an absolute showstopper – look no further.

This party dress ticks multiple trend boxes, from its ruched bodice to its polka-dot statement sleeves, and it’s an absolute bargain.

Pick it up HERE for just €30.