Kim K has made sweats fashionable again

5 Kim Kardashian Inspired Casual Wear Looks From Dresses.ie

While we are all obsessed with Kim Kardashian’s glamorous wardrobe – this weekend we are taking a closer look at her casual style.

Kim K definitely made joggers and sweats fashionable once again, pairing them with heels and boots as well as oversized jackets.

Whether you’re feeling the need to go beige and neutral, or you want to stand out in all white – we’ve picked out the perfect Kim K dupes from Dresses.ie.

Grey Joggers

Get these grey joggers from Dresses.ie HERE.

Grab this white top from Dresses.ie HERE.

All Black

Grab these black joggers from Dresses.ie HERE.

Buy this cropped black zip-up hoodie from Dresses.ie HERE.

White Joggers

Get these white joggers from Dresses.ie right HERE.

Get this powder blue bodysuit from Dresses.ie HERE.

Bicycle Shorts

Buy black bicycle shorts from Dresses.ie right HERE.

Grab this light grey jumper on Dresses.ie HERE.

Beige

Get these caramel joggers right HERE.

Grab this cropped zip-up hoodie HERE.