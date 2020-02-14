Need some pampering? We've got you covered!

The Top Places To Get Beautified This Month

We don’t know about you, but we’re still on the “new year, new me” buzz – which means we’re investing in a lot of self care this month.

Simple things like getting your nails done, your roots dyed, and your brows waxed can make you feel like a million dollars.

So with that in mind, we’ve listed some of the top places to get beautified this month!

Edvard and Pink

Edvard and Pink is Irelands quintessential beauty, spa and wellness destination.

Awarded Best Beauty Salon in Europe and Best luxury Skin Clinic in the world at the 2019 World Luxury Spa Awards, guests can expect a modern self care sanctuary where you can experience world class holistic and empowering treatments and therapies located across three levels within Dundrum Town Centre for radiant beauty within and without.

Some of their key treatments include:

luxury range of foot care products – specially formulated with powerful, active botanicals, designed for vegans and natural beauty lovers. Fedua the exclusive Italian brand hailing from Milan

Skeyndor Luxury facials and expert cosmeceuticals

Edvard and Pink also have an amazing offer for those willing to book a course of treatments.

For example, if you book a course of 8 treatments, you’ll get it for the price of 6! This is ideal for those who regularly get their nails done every 2-3 weeks.

You can book in for a treatment at Edvard and Pink right here, and you can follow them on Instagram here.

No. 84 The Beauty Loft

No.84 The Beauty Loft, based in the heart of Bray, is your one stop shop for all your hair and beauty needs – offering the best of treatments, using top quality brands.

No.84 specialise in NovaLash eyelash extensions, using a waterproof and oil-proof glue allowing the client to instantly swim, sauna and gym without damaging their extensions.

NovaLash’s are applied in such a way that the natural lash is always respected, allowing the client to constantly get refills without having any down time.

Lashes can be as natural or as dramatic as client desires without causing damage to natural lashes, and the brand is also proudly vegan and cruelty free.

They are also a training centre for NovaLash, so if you are a lash novice or qualified technician and are looking to train with the best – contact No.84 for more details.

On top of lash extensions, they also provide waxing, tanning, gel & acyrlic nails, brows, threading, shellac, pedicures, make up, facials, massages, micro blading, henna brows, brow lamination and it’s also a full hair salon.

If you’re interested in booking in, which you can do right here, No. 84 The Beauty Loft are offering a 10% discount to customers who mention Goss.ie for the month of February.

For more information on offers etc, follow them on Facebook here, and on Instagram here.

Aviary Beauty & Hair

Aviary Beauty & Hair is an award winning salon, located just outside Newbridge, Co.Kildare. Always aiming to exceed expectations, they specialise in all aspects of brow & facial treatments.

Their most requested treatments in the beauty salon are semi-permanent brows (bespoke brows) micro-needling & skin peels.

Aviary Beauty & Hair, who have a strong repeat client base, are also a flagship L’Oréal professional haircare salon – and they proudly use, love & recommend Kérastase haircare to their clients.

At the moment, they’re offering an amazing ‘Treat Me’ package for €99, which includes a blend of treatments from the hair & beauty salon combined in one pamper session.

With huge savings to be made, this package is extremely popular with their clients as it gives them the opportunity to try something completely new!

You can book in with Aviary Beauty & Hair here, and you can follow them on Instagram here.

Nails

A trip to the salon is about more than just having your nails done, it’s a small but powerful way to practice self love.

Nails is Ireland’s biggest chain of salons specialising in nails, lash and brow treatments.

They promise to provide a customer experience that exceeds clients’ expectations through their attention to detail, while still providing affordable 5* treatments on the go – including gel polish (incl removal) for €30, and threading from €6.

With multiple locations around Dublin and an amazing collaboration with Penneys, their locations are never too far away for your next pamper session.

Their locations include:

Nails @ Penneys, Mary Street

Nails @ Penneys, O’Connell Street

Nails @ Penneys, Liffey Valley

Nails Wicklow Street

To book in with Nails @ Penneys click here, and to book a treatment in their Wicklow Street salon, you can click here.

You can also follow Nails on Facebook here, and on Instagram here.

The Industry

Gill Treacy (Style Director) and Stef Hesnan (Master Extensionist) came together and opened their dream salon in October 2019.

With 25 years experience between them, they were a perfect fit to take the beauty game to the next level, creating a one stop shop for hair and beauty.

Some of the services offered in The Industry are:

Extensions

Personalised colour and stying

Lashes and lash lifts

Facials, microdermabrasion and LED light therapy

Acrylic & Gel Nails

Phibrows & Phinjection

HD Brows, waxing, threading etc

The Industry is also home to the luxury hair extension brand, Stellarhair – a brand created by Stef Hesnan and exclusive to the salon.

Stellarhair caters for all methods of extensions, including mini links, mini keratin bonds and tapes – all personalised to fit your needs. They are also stockists of the well know hair care range – Kevin Murphy – a cruelty free and PETA approved brand.

The Industry is based in Santry, and to book in you can contact them through their Instagram page here, or call them on 01-5489959.

For the month of March, they have a special Mothers Day offer running. For just €50, you can relax and unwind with a scalp detox followed by a scalp massage, intense KMX treatment and a glass of bubbly.