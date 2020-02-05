Get Prepped For Galentine’s Day at Jervis Shopping Centre

Get everything you need for V-Day under one roof!

It’s finally February, which means Valentine’s Day is incoming…

While those in a relationship will be heading out for dinner with their loved-one, a lot of girls will be celebrating Galentine’s Day with their fellow single pals on February 14.

And if you’ve planned a big night out with your besties, you definitely want to be feeling and looking good – and Jervis Shopping Centre have everything you need to get prepped.

Located on Dublin’s busiest shopping street, Mary Street, the Shopping Centre is home to a wide range of stores offering fashion, leisure, technology as well as a growing selection of dining options for visitors to enjoy.

Recently the centre has deepened its fashion and beauty credentials by attracting the biggest JD Sports in Ireland, and a brand new Superdrug.

It is also home to the biggest New Look in Europe, Topshop, a brand new Stradivarius, Bershka, and a massive Boots store.

Ahead of Galentine’s Day, we recommend popping into Jervis Shopping Centre to pick up some beauty bits from Superdrug or Boots.

Whether you’re looking for face masks, fake tan, or the latest Fenty Beauty products, you can get everything you need to get glam under one roof.

Of course, a killer outfit is essential for Galentine’s Day, and Jervis Shopping Centre have so much to choose from when it comes to fashion.

If you’re looking for something with an edge, we love this faux leather mini dress from Bershka, which is just €35.99 in store.

Paired with these pink metallic stilettos for just €25.99, you’re guaranteed to turn heads on V-Day.

If you wanted to go for a more feminine and flirty look, we love this silky a-line dress in baby pink from New Look (pictured below), which is priced at just €36.

To add a bit of glitz, pair the dress with these silver perspex strap heels (also from New Look – priced at €32.99), and a diamanté clutch bag to match from Shoelace for €30.

Taking the stress out of your shopping trip, it couldn’t be easier to get to Jervis Shopping Centre as the Jervis Luas stop is right at the entrance, and Dublin bus stops and the Dart are within a few minutes’ walk.

And for those preferring to drive, the Centre’s very modern car park offers 750 car spaces.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Jervis Shopping Centre is running a very exciting competition – giving shoppers the chance to win a €250 Gift Card.

To enter, simply click the link here, and tell them why you #BelieveInLove to be in with a chance of winning!