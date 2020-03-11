There's so many ways you can style these

Five Leather Look Pieces You NEED In Your Wardrobe

We’re finally edging into spring/summer time, which means we can soon ditch the wooly jumpers for something a little more chic.

Transitioning from winter into spring can be a confusing time for our wardrobe, so now’s the perfect time to add some fashionable leather look pieces to your online shopping cart.

Leather look pieces are so versatile, and can be styled in so many ways, making them perfect for spring time when it’s still a bit chilly outside.

So with that in mind, we’ve selected some of our favourite faux leather picks from Dresses.ie – and if you use the code ‘SoFetch20’ at the checkout today, you’ll get 20% off your order.

Brittany Knee High Black Boots

We can’t get over how gorgeous these knee high boots from Dresses.ie are.

They sit just above the knee, which is super flattering, and they can be worn with so many different outfits.

You can dress them up by pairing them with a skirt or dress, or go for a more casual look by styling them with leggings and a shirt dress.

They’re priced at just €40, and are available in UK sizes 3 – 8. Pick them up here.

Alexa Faux Leather Leggings

Every girl needs a pair of leather leggings in their wardrobe.

Whether you’re dressing up or dressing down, leather look leggings are so easy to style, and will keep you warm too.

You can pick these up for just €29.95 – and a current promotion on Dresses.ie allows you to buy one pair, and get another half price.

Get them here.

Leather Tie Skirt

Like we said about the leather leggings, every girl needs a leather skirt in their wardrobe.

This leather skirt with a matching belt (and pockets!) will look amazing on a night out, or with tights and a pair of biker boots during the day.

You can get it here for just €29.95.

Croc Embossed Baguette Bag

We love that baguette bags have come back into fashion recently, and this one is super cute.

Featuring a croc leather pattern and gold hardware, this bag is a steal at just €22.50.

Get it here.

PU Elasticated Waistband & Hem Jogging Trousers

Our love for joggers has reached new heights in recent years, as we’re now wearing them on nights out.

These faux leather joggers are so edgy and cool, and look amazing with a pair of killer heels.

You can also dress them down by wearing with a pair of chunky runners.

Pick them up here for €32.

Don’t forget to use the code ‘SoFetch20’ to get 20% off your order on Dresses.ie!