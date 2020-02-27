Are you a budding MUA? HedKandi Academy have courses to suit everyone

Have you always wanted to be a makeup artist? If so, HedKandi Academy have a range of upcoming courses to suit all ages.

Whether you’re a teen who wants to nail the perfect smokey eye, or you’re an adult wanting to become a fully fledged MUA, HedKandi’s amazing tutors are here to help.

Starting this Sunday, March 1st (12.30 – 3.30pm), HedKandi Academy’s six week introductory to makeup course will kick off, with their talented tutor Saoirse.

On this course, which is aimed at adults 18 and over, you will learn all the basics of makeup including skin analysis and skin care.

The course will also cover:

foundation types and colour matching, primer, base and concealer application

contour, highlight and bronze/blush application

brow shape and definition

winged liner and lash application

Once the basics are covered, you will create daytime and nighttime looks, and will learn much sought after eye makeup techniques – including smokey eyes and cut crease.

The total cost for this course is €350.00, but they do have a payment plan in place with €150 deposits and then weekly payments of €50 for the first 4 weeks.

You can book a place on the course here.

For teens hoping to perfect their makeup skills, HedKandi are also hosting some exciting mini courses over the Easter holidays.

From April 6th – 9th (Monday – Thursday), HedKandi Academy are hosting 4 Day Midterm Madness Masterclasses, with guest appearances from two of their extremely talented artists Patrick and Nadia.

Teens will get to learn a new look each day, with new techniques from each tutor. The entire experience is priced at €125, and will run from 10.30am – 2.30pm each day.

Then from April 13th – 16th (Monday – Thursday), HedKandi are running another four day makeup course specifically for teens.

This course is also priced at €125 for the four days, and runs from 10.30am – 1.30pm each day.

HedKandi Academy also host private Teen Makeup Parties, suitable for 11-17 year olds.

The perfect idea for a birthday party – you and your group of friends will be treated to a personalised makeup masterclass, as well as a candy table, cupcakes, and mocktails.

If you’re not interested in joining a group makeup class, HedKandi Academy also offer 1:1 makeup lessons.

The lessons are suitable for all levels, whether you’re a total beginner, or an MUA who would like to up skill.

For more information about all the above course and offers, follow HedKandi Academy on Facebook and Instagram.