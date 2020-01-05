Yewande Biala opens up about therapy after Love Island: ‘You lose yourself when you come out’

"You don’t realise you need that support "

Yewande Biala opens up about therapy after Love Island: ‘You lose yourself...

Irish stunner Yewande Biala garnered a huge fan base during her time on Love Island.

The scientist was shunted from the villa after her Love Island partner Danny Williams opted for Arabella Chi following a recoupling – but Yewande’s career has gone from strength to strength ever since.

She is about to star on RTE’s Dancing With the Stars, which kicks off tonight.

However, the star explained that she is still in therapy following the show, and expressed that there are a number of struggles that come with life in the Love Island limelight.

“It’s been hard. After you leave the show, it’s a really busy time, there’s so much going on. Most people sign up to management because you can’t handle it on your own,” she told The Sun.

“It’s hard work. Some people look at you and they think, ‘Oh my god, how can it be hard work? All you’re doing is taking loads of pictures and going to amazing events’, and sometimes you don’t even want to go out of the house.”

“Sometimes you’re so upset and so sad and you have to smile and pretend to be happy.”

“You’re lost and you don’t know when you’re sad or when you’re happy and you kind of lose yourself when you come out.”

Yewande said that she has found the Love Island aftercare procedures to be “helpful.”

“You don’t realise you need that support until a few months down the line,” she explained.

“Everyone on the show also gets a therapist for 18 months after you leave. Anytime you need to ring them, you can.”

“I’ve found that helpful, but everyone is kind of different. I thought it was weird going to therapy at first.

“When you come out, you think ‘No I don’t need it’, because you’re on a high, but they don’t just work on what you’re going through now, they sit down and work out issues you might have had in the past.”

“Sometimes I’ll come back from therapy and think ‘Oh my god, I’m actually pretty f****d up’.”

Catch Yewande on Dancing With the Stars tonight at 6.30pm on RTE One.