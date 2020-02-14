Yewande Biala opens up about online trolling

Yewande Biala has opened up about her experience with online trolling.

The Love Island star from Meath revealed that when she left the villa she was “obsessed” with reading everything about herself online.

Speaking to VIP Magazine she said: “At first I was so obsessed with checking comments.”

“I used to check every single comment, I was checking articles, I wanted to know everything but it’s just so unhealthy.”

Yewande competed on this year’s Dancing With The Stars but was the first to be eliminated.

The 23-year-old revealed that she was in a dark place because she began believing the nasty things that people were writing about her online.

“That’s when you get into a dark place and you start believing what these trolls are saying online and it took me a while to get myself away from it and really say to myself, ‘This isn’t true, this is people who you have never met or who don’t know you, having wrong opinions of you’.”

“It’s so important to not look at comments and not take them too much to heart, and not look at articles too much and distance myself a little bit.”

She has revealed that she is now in a better place and has found her feet.

“I think now, more than ever, now that I’m settling into things I can be a little bit more open now that I know what I’m doing and have found my feet a little bit.”