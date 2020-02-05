Yewande Biala opens up about being bullied for her weight

Yewande Biala has opened up about her childhood bullies.

On her podcast Reality Check with Amber Rose Gill and Anna Vakili, Yewande explained that she was bullied extensively as a child due to her low weight.

Yewande pointed out that people can struggle with being underweight as well as being overweight.

“People are always saying that’s not a struggle, but when I was younger I used to get picked on because I was so thin,” she revealed.

“I didn’t want to be thin – I have a fast metabolism. I was so upset when I was losing weight,” she said.

My nanny used to call me broom and that really upset me even though she thought it was a joke. I hated it. I literally looked like a twig.”

Explaining that she tried to pad her body to look bigger, she said:

“I remember going to school and I’d wear trousers under my trousers and I wouldn’t change in front of anyone because of how skinny I was.”

“I eat so much because I have to, she finished.

“If I don’t eat I end up looking like a stick and I hate it. I go to the gym, and I work so hard.”