The star has not posted since the announcement of his mother's death

Westlife’s Shane Filan returns to Instagram to celebrate 16th wedding anniversary

Westlife star Shane Filan has returned to Instagram following the death of his mother Mae.

The singer took to the social media platform to celebrate his wedding anniversary with wife Gillian.

Shane revealed that the couple had been married 16 years on New Years Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Filan (@shanefilanofficial) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:59am PST

The couple returned to Ashford Castle where they celebrated their wedding in 2004.

Posting sweet snaps with his wife, he wrote:

“New Years In @ashfordcastle… celebrating 16years since our big day.”

“Wishing you all a very happy 2020.”

The singer recently experienced the heartbreaking loss of his mother on December 15th 2019.

“My mother Mae who was an incredible beautiful woman, wife, mother, grandmother & friend passed away peacefully surrounded by all her family,” he wrote at the time.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone for all your well wishes at this time.”

“To all the fans for all your support & lovely messages. Thank you.”

