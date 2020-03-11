Westlife reveal their favourite show they EVER performed

"It was the best concert of our lives.”

Westlife have opened up about their favourite tour moments ahead of the release of their The Twenty Tour DVD.

The band hinted that their show in Dublin’s Croke Park last year was the “best of their lives.”

The DVD, called The Twenty Tour – Live from Croke Park, is set to be a huge fan favourite when it comes out on March 13th.

Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan and Kian Egan sat down to discuss their DVD release:

“Croke Park was the best concert of our lives,” they told The Mirror.

“It was so special to conclude the Twenty Tour, our most successful tour to date, on home ground.”

“It is amazing that the whole show is being released on DVD so that we and our fans can relive the memories.”

“We’re looking forward to watching the show again when it’s released.”

Nicky said: “It’s funny that it’s being released in the week leading up to Mother’s Day as so many of our fans in the early days now have families of their own and are mother’s themselves.”

“They’ve grown up with us. They’re going to love the DVD as will Westlife’s new generation of fans.”

“Our new music has connected with people of all ages.”

