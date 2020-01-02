WATCH: Cillian Murphy stars in the first trailer for A Quiet Place Part II

We're so excited for this!

WATCH: Cillian Murphy stars in the first trailer for A Quiet Place...

Cillian Murphy made a surprise appearance in the first trailer for A Quiet Place Part II.

The Irish actor has been cast alongside Emily Blunt, and it looks like he plays a major role in the film’s sequel.

The official synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II reads: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.”

“Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

A Quiet Place Part II is set for release in March, 2020.