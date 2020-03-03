Vogue Williams shares that parenting is ‘hard work’ in honest statement

"I think I forget what it feels like not to be tired."

Irish star Vogue Williams has opened up about the difficulties of parenting in an honest new post.

Taking to Instagram, Vogue revealed that her son Theodore, who she shares with husband Spencer Matthews, had been feeling poorly.

The DJ, model and tanning guru explained that she had a “tough week” and was finding parenting to be “hard work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams) on Mar 2, 2020 at 10:08am PST

She wrote: “The sweetest smile in the world! I have to say we’ve had a tough week or so with this puppy.”

“A week where I think parenting is such HARD work! I absolutely love being a mom but T hasn’t been sleeping the best, hasn’t been feeling the best and is a lot whingier than usual resulting in us being exhausted.”

“I think I forget what it feels like not to be tired. I always get asked how I do it all because it must seem that way on insta but honestly some weeks are like this.”

“I don’t think any of us ever do it all perfectly and that’s fine too… roll on 7pm so I can go to bed.”

Vogue previously revealed that she and husband Spencer are hoping to try for a second child this year.

“Hopefully, we’ll grow our family this year,” she said, revealing that she wants three children.