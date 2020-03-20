Vogue Williams reveals she’s already picked a name for her baby girl

Vogue Williams has revealed that she’s already picked a name for her baby girl.

The TV personality is expecting her second baby with her husband Spencer Matthews, and the couple are thrilled about having a daughter.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine today via video link, Vogue said: “We are so excited. The baby is due towards the end of July, and we’re having a girl as well, which is so exciting.”

The Dublin native said they were convinced they were having a boy, but their 10 week test confirmed otherwise.

“We did a test at 10 weeks because we were so impatient. You can do a blood test and it tells you then, so we found out at 10 weeks.”

“I’ve already got so many outfits it’s getting out of control,” she laughed.

When asked if she’s thought of any names yet, Vogue confessed they’ve already picked one that they love.

She said: “We’ve come to one that we love, our parents love, but we’ll wait until she is born this time… but that’s the name for now.”

The 34-year-old also said she definitely feels a lot more relaxed this time around, compared to when she was pregnant with their son Theodore – who is now 18 months old.

“I guess it’s because I have Theodore running around,” she confessed. “Someone the other day said, ‘Send me a picture of your bump’ and I thought, ‘I don’t even have one’ whereas last time I had an update almost every day.”

“This time, it’s kind of nicer because I’m not obsessing over being pregnant. It’s nice to spend time with Theodore and he’s constantly needing attention, so it doesn’t give me that much time to think about being pregnant.”