Vogue Williams reveals body shamers left her in tears over bikini photos

Vogue Williams has revealed that body shamers left her in tears this week, after paparazzi photos emerged of her on the beach.

The TV presenter is currently on holiday in St. Barts with her husband Spencer Matthews and their son Theodore.

Taking to Instagram, Vogue shared paparazzi photos of her in a pink bikini while paddle boarding with Spencer, and wrote: “Today I cried about my body, something I haven’t done in quite some time because I had gotten to a point where I was happy with myself.”

“These pictures were taken when we were at the beach, you can’t stop paps but I get it comes with what we do.”

“What I can’t stand is the hundreds of people commenting and even mailing me about the pictures that show cellulite on the back of my legs,” Vogue continued.

“I usually let this go over my head but they were so nasty that I allowed it to really get to me. For a second I forgot how body positive I am, how happy I am in general and stupidly I allowed this to upset me.”

“I just think that commenting on anyone’s body or appearance is so pointless and low. We are all different, none of us are flawless but that is what actually makes us flawless!”

Vogue added: “Let’s be kinder to each other… PS I’m back to loving my bod, cellulite and all.”