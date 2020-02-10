Vogue Williams opens up about body shaming in powerful new magazine cover shoot

Vogue Williams opens up about body shaming in powerful new magazine cover...

Vogue Williams has showcased her strength in a powerful new cover shoot for Fabulous magazine.

The Irish star graced the front page of the mag’s love themed issue.

In a glamorous sports themed shoot, Vogue showcased her toned physique, which she maintains thanks to her natural love of exercise.

However, the mum-of-one opened up about her struggle to rise above body shaming comments she regularly receives.

Last month, Vogue posted to social media to reveal that she cried after unflattering photos of her body while enjoying a holiday were posted and scrutinised online.

Speaking to Fabulous, she reflected: “I was so annoyed with myself for letting it affect me and for reading the comments. I find social media a really nice place 99% of the time, but I had people sending me the pictures and writing things underneath with these laughing emojis.”

“And, you know, I look at those pictures now and I literally have the tiniest bit of cellulite on my arse. The pictures weren’t even that bad – it’s probably worse in real life!”

“With hindsight, I’m glad people saw that I’m just like everybody else. I don’t have this 100% perfect body – nobody does.

Vogue called out the double standards of social media critiques, revealing that one day she is called fat, and the next she is called too thin.

“I wanted to be defiant and also call it out for being so ridiculous. Because a couple of days later, everyone was saying I was far too skinny,” she said.

“So what am I? Am I fat? Am I thin? I mean, stop it! As a woman, if people are picking out your faults it’s hard not to react. But I won’t let it affect me like that again.”

Vogue revealed that she has received messages from followers telling her she needs plastic surgery to improve her looks, as well as lose or gain weight.

“If you wouldn’t say it to someone’s face, you shouldn’t say it on the internet. And whether you think someone is too fat or too skinny, it’s absolutely none of your business.”