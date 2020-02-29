"I have said yes to the dress..."

Top model Aoife Walsh opens up about finding her dream wedding dress

Miss Ireland 2013 Aoife Walsh has opened up about her plans for her upcoming wedding.

The model announced her engagement in December of 2018, with a gorgeous snap of her now-fiancé Gary proposing to her in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The couple have now been together for over four years.

Aoife revealed that she has found her dream wedding dress.

“I have said yes to the dress but I haven’t been too vocal about it because I have been so busy,” she told RSVP.

“I got it in New York and it is incredible, I absolutely love it.”

“It is bespoke couture, it is going to be amazing.”

As for her bridesmaids, she hasn’t found their dresses just yet:

“I have five bridesmaids; my sister Aisling and four of my best friends from Tipperary. It is a nice mix of friends and family.”

“I might be clothed but I don’t have any dresses for them yet. I am very relaxed about it, they will be grand.”